Somerville Kurt F Sells 162 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. 1,085,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.