Somerville Kurt F Sells 820 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

