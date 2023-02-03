Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $115.82 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $115.82 million and $712,586.12 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

