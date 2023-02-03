Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

SOHO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

