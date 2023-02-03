Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. 8,433,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,621,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $463.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

