Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. 1,305,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

