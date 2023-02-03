Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,524,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

