Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases $183,915.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,300.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

About Southern First Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

