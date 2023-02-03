Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases $183,915.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,300.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %
Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
