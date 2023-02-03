SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,592,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 895,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 501,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 1,274,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,817. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

