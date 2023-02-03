Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CFO Sath Shukla Sells 9,504 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) CFO Sath Shukla sold 9,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $17,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,906.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of SPRO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,039. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
