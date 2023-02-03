Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,306,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

