SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.