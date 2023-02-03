Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 4,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

