Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.58

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.58 and last traded at C$70.53, with a volume of 155495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.22.

Stantec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

