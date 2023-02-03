Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 5,837,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,943. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

