Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.21

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.21 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 3641513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

