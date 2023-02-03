Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $99.84 million and approximately $58.56 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

