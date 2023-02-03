State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.48 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Shares of BIIB opened at $287.52 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

