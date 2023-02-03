State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 326 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $58,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $231.41 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day moving average of $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

