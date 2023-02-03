State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,776 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,891,285. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

