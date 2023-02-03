State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,960 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $55,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,469,000 after purchasing an additional 237,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

