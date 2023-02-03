State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $43,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

