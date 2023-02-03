Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Hold

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
KHNGY opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.