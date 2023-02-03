STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €45.52 ($49.47) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

