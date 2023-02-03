STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €45.52 ($49.47) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($23.32). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.58.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

