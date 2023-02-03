StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

