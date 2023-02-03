StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

