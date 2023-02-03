StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
