StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.
Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.4 %
Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 626,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $174.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.