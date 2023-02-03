StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 626,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $174.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

