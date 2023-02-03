StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
CIA stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.61.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Citizens during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
