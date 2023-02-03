StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

CIA stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

In other news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Citizens during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

