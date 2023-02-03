StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NVCN stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

