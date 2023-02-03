StockNews.com Lowers Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 216,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,835. The stock has a market cap of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,222 shares of company stock worth $216,146 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

