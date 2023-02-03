StockNews.com Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Sell

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 362,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

