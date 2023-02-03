StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after buying an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $9.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,636. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $367.00 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

