StoneX Group Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.13 on Friday, hitting $413.68. 414,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

