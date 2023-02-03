StoneX Group Inc. Buys 588 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $457.24. 218,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.