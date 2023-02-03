StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $73,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 774,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,542. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.