Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 225,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

