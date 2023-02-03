Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of HON traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 281,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,374. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

