Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 232 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.84. 90,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

