Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.54. 135,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,266. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
