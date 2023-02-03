Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $91.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 21.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $91,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $241.55. 681,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

