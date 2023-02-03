Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.03. 2,654,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,276. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

