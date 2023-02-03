Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $816,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 117,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,964. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $88.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

