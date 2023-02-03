Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $41.90. 7,468,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

