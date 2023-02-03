Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.41

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.41 and traded as low as $20.53. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 25,573 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 544.88%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Stories

