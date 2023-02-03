Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.89 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.20). 604,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,510,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.90 ($1.21).
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £227.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,023.80.
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
