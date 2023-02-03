Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 35.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.42. 327,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

