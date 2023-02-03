SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

