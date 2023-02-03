SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.24. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 13.15%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

