Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 818,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.